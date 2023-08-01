Everyone certainly hopes that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over long before December rolls around. However, if they aren’t, actors who would like to attend and promote themselves at Los Angeles Comic Con will be able to do so .

The convention , which takes place in downtown Los Angeles from December 1-3, just announced that it has been working with SAG-AFTRA to make sure it’s compliant with all strike guidelines. “In this time of strike in Hollywood, we want to emphasize that we support unions and union members, and their right to strike for better working conditions,” Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con’s parent company CEI said in a press release. “We are working with the talent and their representatives to make sure that all of our booking, panels, and promotion this year fully conform with SAG-AFTRA guidelines for conventions.”

Advertisement

To bolster that claim, SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee member Sean Astin (star of The Goonies, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and so much more) released the following statement:

I’m excited to be returning to the iconic L.A. Comic Con. As I write this note, members of SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents your favorite performers, is on strike. As a member of the Negotiating Committee and on behalf of our 160,000 members, we want to thank each and everyone of you who have supported us in our effort. We work under many contracts, and must determine if a company we wish to work for is a “struck” company. As of now, the union has worked hard to carve our rules for participating in regional fan conventions. At this time, L.A. Comic Con, a permissible “non-struck company” has pledged its support for the union and its commitment to abiding by the guidelines. I am therefore relieved and excited to return!

Advertisement Advertisement

In addition to Astin , SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny, Power Rangers stars Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost, and Lord of the Rings and Yellowjackets star Elijah Wood are among the first wave of guests announced. One assumes though, if the strike is still going on, none of them will be promoting new material, just themselves and their careers. Also, it seems as if this is able to happen because despite its closer proximity, Los Angeles Comic Con doesn’t have as close of a relationship with film studios and streamers as San Diego Comic-Con. Actors were forbidden to attend or promote at that convention last month.

Beyond the actors and any other aspects of the con that may be impacted by the strike, LACC touts that in the coming months, more news is coming about non-strike related elements, such as expanding guests from the comic and gaming industries, more a nime, and lots of activations. Basically, it’s full steam ahead for the event, which last year had a record attendance of 126,000 people.

Advertisement

For more information on LA Comic Con, and to get tickets, you can visit this link.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.