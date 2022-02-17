At least 104 people are dead and more than 30 still missing after torrential rains hit a city in Brazil on Wednesday, causing widespread landslides and flooding and destroying buildings, Reuters reports. The death toll could still rise in Petrópolis, a city of 300,000 that sits in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, as more than 500 first responders continued to work to find survivors on Thursday.

Nearly 400 people are homeless, AP reports, while 24 people had been rescued; 13 children were among the dead, officials said. More than 180 people living in vulnerable areas, meanwhile, relocated to seek shelter in local schools.