The upcoming movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter has plenty going for it. The premise—following Dracula’s voyage to England— is enticing. The cast, including Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian, is fantastic. Director André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Trollhunter) knows how to do creepy as well as exciting. And, of course, it has some of the best source material ever in Bram Stroker’s Dracula.

But, really, if we’re being honest, when you say you’re adapting a single chapter from Dracula, and it’s the one where a ship full of men all are destroyed by a killer vampire, we really want to see exactly that. People on a ship, at sea, getting slaughtered. And, ahead of its August 11 opening in theaters, io9 is very excited to offer you exactly that. Here’s an exclusive clip from The Last Voyage of the Demeter showing Dracula causing all sorts of problems.

And really, there it is. If The Last Voyage of the Demeter is like 30-40 minutes of that with a solid little story around it, we may be in store for a nice late summer treat coming to theaters August 11.

In addition to Hawkins, Cunningham, and Dastmalchian, The Last Voyage of Demeter stars Aisling Fra nciosi (Game of Thrones), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things), and Javier Botet (It). It was written by Bragi Schut, Jr. (Escape Room) and Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train).

