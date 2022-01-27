Critical Role’s first adventuring team Vox Machina are making the leap from tabletop to animation tomorrow with the long- awaited launch of Amazon Studios’ latest series, The Legends of Vox Machina. But before you see them venture forth , you can listen to them introduce themselves in style with io9's sneak peek at the series’ soundtrack release.



Advertisement

io9's excited to give you an early listen to Lakeshore Records’ Legends of Vox Machina: Original Series Soundtrack ahead of the animated series’ debut tomorrow. First up is a clean version of the series’ main title theme, scored by Neal Acree:

But perhaps more interesting—and in an entirely different direction to Acree’s sweeping, fantastical orchestral score—is this snippet from “The Legend of Vox Machina.” An in-show song performed by Critical Role’s Sam Riegel, reprising his role as gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt, the song, composed with Peter Habib of Mr. Fantastic, essentially acts as Scanlan’s musical hype song for the party, introducing them one by one in humorous (and occasionally racy) style as he explains what they each bring to the group... and why of course they should be hired for any well-paying quests.

It’s very cute—especially when Scanlan trades his whimsical strumming for a rap-influenced chorus about his own expertise—and, if you weren’t sure enough just how tounge-in-cheek the fantasy series might get in its adventuring, will give you a good indicator of just how silly things with Vox Machina can occasionally get.

The Legend of Vox Machina’s original soundtrack will feature 47 tracks in all from the series, including the two above, and is set to release digitally alongside the launch of the first three episodes of the series from tomorrow, January 28. Stay tuned to io9 for more from The Legends of Vox Machina soon!

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.