The Little Mermaid Splashes Its Way to Disney+ in September

The mermaid (and merman) of the moment might be popping up on screens right now in Barbie, but Disney would like to remind you that The Little Mermaid also came out this year. If you didn’t make it to the theater to see Halle Bailey’s star-making turn as the live-action Ariel and you’ve been holding out for Disney+, good news: it debuts there September 6.

According to a Disney press release, the streaming arrival brings with it bonus content, including King Triton (Javier Bardem)’s performance of the song “Impossible Child,” written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus “Passing the Dinglehopper” (a feature that’s available elsewhere, described as follows: “Ariel met Ariel when Halle Bailey worked with Jodi Benson—the voice of Ariel in the original animated movie—who appears in a clever cameo in the live-action film”), and the self-explanatory “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”

So where does this release fall among The Little Mermaid’s other post-theatrical arrivals? The Little Mermaid is now available on digital platforms, with its Disney+ debut on September 6; it hits physical media (including DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K) September 19.

