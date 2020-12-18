Live Video: Watch a Man With Blood on His Hands Get Vaccinated For Covid-19

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence removes his face mask as he arrives for a “Defend The Majority” campaign event on December 17, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. Photo : Elijah Nouvelage ( Getty Images )

Vice President Mike Pence, a man at least partially responsible for the deaths of over 310 ,000 Americans from covid-19, will get vaccinated for the coronavirus live on camera today. Here’s how to watch!



Advertisement

Pence is the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the one fact that history books will likely remember about him as the decades grind on and the covid-19 pandemic fades into memory. Pence’s role as the leader of that task force has led to the most deadly response among every wealthy nation in the world, a simply inexcusable crime of negligence, hubris, and incompetence.

The vice president is receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, something that’s slowly being rolled out to hospitals across the country, though Axios now reports some states will be getting anywhere from 25-40% fewer vaccine doses than they were promised next week.

Advertisement

You can watch Pence get the jab at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT on YouTube thanks to PBS Newshour.

Remember when Pence wrote this op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, titled “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘ Second Wave’ ”? That was published on June 26, 2020.

The U.S. has recorded at least 310,782 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, and over 17.2 million infections, the worst in the world by far . Thursday alone saw 3,438 new American deaths and over 241,000 new infections, with more than 114,000 Americans currently hospitalized according to the Covid Tracking Project. ICU capacity in parts of the country is virtually nonexistent.

Good luck, Mike. Don’t forget to wash all that blood off your hands!