The Facebook account of a North Carolina man suspected of making bomb threats outside of the Library of Congress was abruptly suspended on Thursday after the man appeared to go live from his truck.



During the livestream— which was broadcast from the account of a man named Ray Roseberry— Washington, D.C. was clearly visible in the background as a disembodied voice with a southern drawl can be heard making disparaging statements about the current presidential administration and insisting that he wants to “get Joe Biden on the phone.”

“We got a few options here Joe—you shoot me, these two and a half blocks are coming with me,” the man said. “You’re talking about a revolution, the revolution’s on.”

At another point in the video—which has been preserved on various media players online —the man says that he’s looking for “all my other patriots to come out and help me because I’m here, I’ve got the foundation started.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the man’s identity, or about why the account in question had been suspended.

The Capitol Police were situated outside of the Library of Congress as the threat unfolded on Thursday, and told reporters on the scene that the suspect had communicated with law enforcement officers via a dry erase board as he sat inside his truck. Two officials told NBC News that the man claims to be holding the detonator, but those reports were not immediately verifiable.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Capitol Police wrote in a tweet. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release.”

During a Thursday press conference , U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the suspect’s motive had yet to be determined, but that negotiators were still working “to have a peaceful resolution.”