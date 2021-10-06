When we first got a glimpse of Locke & Key season two, we were teased that the Locke kids’ acceptance as the fabled guardians of the magical keys and their family estate was going to create some pretty big problems for them—and a sinister threat was already in their midst. Now, we’ve got a look at just how bad that’s going to be for them.



Netflix’s latest trailer for the adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s beloved comic series sees Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) continue their plan to usurp control of the Keys from the Locke kids, disguising themselves as Kinsey’s boyfriend, Gabe (Griffin Gluck), to get closer to the family and learn the true secrets of both the magical keys Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) have inherited, as well as the magical pathways and powers they open up—and the dark demons that are locked behind some of those keys. But Dodge isn’t the only trouble the Locke kids are going to have to deal with, as they grapple with embracing their destiny as a new generation of Keepers of the Keys with the perpetual time bomb that is the fact that one day they will grow older—and lose all knowledge of the existence of magic, and the threats that they’re currently keeping at bay, and currently hiding from their mother Nina ( Darby Stanchfield).

“The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they’re the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means,” co-showrunner Meredith Averill previously teased to io9 when asked about season two. “What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there’s so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we’re excited to share.”

Locke & Key returns to Netflix on October 22.

