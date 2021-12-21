Matt Reeves discusses the influences for The Batman’s Riddler. Jurassic World: Dominion teases a new kind of dinosaur. Plus, a new glimpse at Hawkeye’s finale, and a Book of Boba Fett clip lays out Boba’s plan to rule Tatooine. To me, my spoilers!



Nutcracker

Deadline reports filming has begun on a horror film from producer Mark L. Lester (the director of Firestarter and Commando) about a man-sized, murderous nutcracker doll somewhere “in the English countryside.” Directed by Rebecca J. Matthews and starring Patrick Bergin, Beatrice Fletcher, Julie Stevens, Andy Dixon, May Kelly, Stephen Staley, Christopher Monplaisir, Tony Goodall, Chrissie Wunna, and Kelly Rian Sanson, the story concerns “a struggling novelist who visits her family for Christmas and finds a mysterious, life-size Nutcracker doll, which soon becomes possessed and wreaks havoc.” Bergin is said to play a mysterious shopkeeper “who knows much about the dark history of the doll.”

The Batman

In conversation with Empire Magazine (via /Film), The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed Paul Dano’s version of Riddler is based on the infamous Zodiac Killer.

He made me think of the Zodiac Killer. He went around in a black, crudely-made costume, with an insignia and an executioner-type hood. In the darkest of dark ways, he’s the real-world analogy for one of these rogues’-gallery characters. There was something very powerful and provocative in that idea. I liked how both grounded and big this film is at the same time. So there are some grounding forces like the Zodiac Killer, right? But it’s still ‘The Batman,’ and for me it’s so much bigger, so it was important to let my imagination react to the script, rather than strictly basing it on a serial killer.

Relatedly, Reeves’ shared a new motion poster teasing the Riddler on Twitter.

In the same issue, Zoe Kravitz revealed Catwoman’s fight choreography was inspired by videos of cats and lions’ real-life “fast and tricky” attack styles.

We watched cats and lions and how they fight and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.

On that note, Empire also has a new image of Kravitz as Catwoman.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Empire additionally has our first look at Jurassic World: Dominion’s brand-new Atrociraptors.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II promised Black Manta will have more “personality” in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some more private moments. Wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he’s back for more, no doubt, in a big way.

Scream

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for the 4DX screenings of the new Scream.

Cobra Kai

Producer John Hurwitz revealed filming has already wrapped on the fifth season of Cobra Kai ahead of its season four premiere this December 31.

Loki

In conversation with Variety, Tom Hiddleston suggested the second season of Loki continues the character’s redemptive arc.

I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles. They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be. He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal. It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him.

The Book of Boba Fett



Boba Fett and Fenenc Shand discuss what a dick Jabba the Hutt was in a new clip from their upcoming solo series.

The Fear Index

An A.I. created to exploit the fears of stock market investors backfires on its inventor (Josh Hartnett) in the trailer for The Fear Index, a new four-part miniseries coming to Sky in February.

Hawkeye

The Kingpin steps forward in a new TV spot for this week’s season finale of Hawkeye.

Finally, a new Hawkeye featurette discusses Yelena’s thirst for vengeance against Clint Barton.



Banner art by Jim Cook