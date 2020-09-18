Sen. Christopher Murphy wears a mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

As we all know, face masks are a critical tool in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have described them as “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread” of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19. This week, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield even said that masks may be more effective than a potential covid-19 vaccine.

There’s just something about masks right now. I don’t know, the fact that people are doing their part to stop the spread of this stupid virus that has upended our lives for months—although who really knows what time is anymore—by wearing masks is kind of hot. Like, thank you for not being a selfish asshole and caring about your fellow human beings, who do not want to catch a potentially deadly virus. I admire your intelligence.

In a tribute to all the people that put their masks on every day, we’ve put together a rundown of people who are looking very interesting with their face masks on. Thank you. Your consideration and intelligence makes you hot. And who doesn’t love to marvel at all the funky, cool and stylish masks out there right now?