The HBO horror-comedy series Los Espookys is calling it after two seasons. Like with Westworld from back in November, HBO has opted not to bring the series back for another season of episodes.



Per Deadline, the show’s end comes as its co-creator and star Julio Torres has moved on to pursue other projects, and its other stars have moved on to other work. In a press statement, HBO thanked Torres and co-creators Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen “for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Los Espookys originally premiered in 2019 and followed a group of friends played by Torres, Febrega, Bernado Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti. As fans of horror movies, the four conspire to make a business out of their love for the genre by creating scenarios from horror movies and trying to convince people those situations are real. It’s been touted as a very weird (and very funny) show, and received largely positive reviews and impressions.

However, it also had a noticeably long gap between seasons, understandably due to the COVID pandemic. Its second season premiered only a few months ago, and it didn’t help that it premiered at a timeslot of 11 pm on Friday nights. Friday nights can already be hit or miss for new episodes, but a slot as late as that certainly didn’t help matters. Combined with how it feels like shows are constantly fighting to get noticed or remembered by their already established audiences, and it’s a shame that Los Espooks got canned the way it did.

Torres, at the very least, will continue to work with HBO. He’s currently developing two other series for the network, the comedy Little Films and the coming-of-age story Lucky.

