Just off the hustle and bustle of the bright lights on the Las Vegas Strip is a destination for the experiential-themed adventure seeker and drinker. Lost Spirits, a rum distillery inspired in part by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, can be found at Area 15, an array of eclectic dining and interactive holes in the wall, like Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart.

This is the geek’s place to play and io9 was recently given a tour of the unconventionally unique location that’s more of an immersion into the realms of classic literature—and boasts a novel way to age booze in a week.

Yes, a week! Bryan Davis, distiller and themed experience creator, explained. “In 2015, I got to be the first person to ever make booze in a laboratory successfully,” he said. “We figured out how to make 20-year-old stuff and it takes a week in a lab.”

Follow us along for a look at just how that process came to rock the industry that takes pride in the natural aging process—and how Davis leaned into the chaotic and mad scientist genre as a theme for his distillery and invited all to partake in it, like a theme park for adult beverages.