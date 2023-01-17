Mandalore

After shots of the N1 flying through a storm, we see Mando visiting the Armorer. He tells her, “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions” and we get the above reveal, the destroyed cityscape of a Mandalorian city—potentially Sundari, the planet’s capital city. Mandalore was ravaged in an event known as the Purge, as the Empire violently fought back against Mandalorian resistance—whose initial victory against the Empire was shown in Star Wars Rebels’ final season—and seemingly all but exterminated them. The editing and voiceover make it seem like this is Mando’s POV but the teaser trailer showed not an N1, but a different type of ship. Most likely a Kom’rk class fighter, which we’ll see later, and is possibly the property of Bo-Katan.

Oh, also, if you have no idea what Mando is talking about here, may we refer you to The Book of Boba Fett episode five in which all of this is laid out, almost as if it were an episode of The Mandalorian.