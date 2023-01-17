It’s been over two years since a new episode of The Mandalorian graced Disney+, and though The Book of Boba Fett spent a surprisingly big chunk of its time following up with the characters, the show itself is finally coming back. The Mandalorian season three premiers on March 1 and leading up to it, Disney and Lucasfilm just released a brand new trailer—a trailer that, to be fair, is about half filled with footage we already saw in the superior teaser trailer.
Nevertheless, there are some cool new additions and teases. Familiar planets, ships, droids, and the continuing story of a would-be Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) taking a young child named Grogu under his wing to show him the Way. Here’s everything we spotted in the new trailer for The Mandalorian season three.