Ethan Hawke gets creepy in a new look at The Black Phone. Netflix has scrapped Raising Dion after two seasons. Plus, what’s coming on Naomi and Superman & Lois, and another day, another Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster. Spoilers, away!

Fast X

Justin Lin has stepped down as director of Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, days into production. Lin, who will remain a producer on the project, released a statement:

With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.

According to Deadline, “insiders say Lin ultimately decided to step away from the franchise due to creative differences.”

Home School

Deadline reports TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will star in Home School, an upcoming supernatural thriller from director F. Javier Gutiérrez. D’Amelio will play Mira, “a 17-year-old who moves to a different town to live with her aunt after her mother passes away. After arriving in what seems like the all-too-perfect town, Mira soon discovers that her mother’s death and her own future are intertwined supernaturally.”

Wicked, Parts 1 and 2

According to director John M. Chu, the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked will be split into two parts.

Barbie

Warner Bros. has our first look at Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has received a “final” poster ten days before its release.

The Black Phone

Ethan Hawke plays an evil, child-abducting magician in the latest trailer for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone.

Evil

TV Line reports Andrea Martin will be promoted to series regular when Evil returns for a third season June 12.

Poker Face

Deadline also has word Adrien Brody has joined the cast of Poker Face, Rian Johnson’s Columbo pastiche starring Natasha Lyonne.

Grendel

The live-action Grendel series premieres next year on Netflix, according to creator Matt Wagner on Twitter.

Demimonde

Variety reports Demimonde, the mysterious new series from J.J.Abrams starring Danielle Deadwyler, will follow Olive Reed, “a woman who is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident. She is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world.”

The Every

Spoiler TV also has word a TV series based Dave Eggers’ novel, The Every, is now in development at HBO. The series will follow “the world’s largest tech company” as it “merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous—and, oddly enough, the most beloved—monopoly ever known: The Every.”

Raising Dion

Netflix has officially canceled Raising Dion after two seasons according to Sammi Haney on Instagram.

Verified Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED 😳😢 Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3! The only “silver lining” is that this does free me up to pursue other roles. My Netflix contract kept me from accepting other major roles offered to me (1 actually written with me in mind) on other tv shows! So if you work for a major studio, hit me up again, I’m ready! #canceled #netflix #raisingdion

Wolf Like Me

However, Wolf Like Me has reportedly been renewed for a second season at Peacock. [Spoiler TV]

Moon Knight

The Scales of Anubis enjoys its own Moon Knight character poster, courtesy of the show’s official Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has a terse synopsis for “Sonny Boy,” the May 8 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Dorie Sr. searches for baby Mo as Strand grows increasingly paranoid.

Superman & Lois

Clark is stabbed with multiple shards of Kryptonite in the trailer for next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Naomi

Meanwhile, a forcefield ruins Naomi’s prom in the trailer for next week’s episode.

The Essex Serpent

Finally, Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston fall in love searching for a mythical sea serpent in the trailer for The Essex Serpent, premiering May 13 on Apple TV+.

Banner art by Jim Cook

