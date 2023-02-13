Updates From Fast X, Star Trek: Picard, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

David Gordon Green’s Exorcist reboot adds to its cast. New Scream 6 posters tease a bloody time in the Big Apple. A new Last of Us trailer teases a fateful reunion. Plus, what’s coming on Syfy’s space-disaster The Ark. Spoilers, away!



The Exorcist

Raphael Sbarge has also joined the cast of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist as an undisclosed “pastor.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Fast X

During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Jason Momoa revealed his villainous Fast X character is an “obsessed fan” of Dom’s.

Yeah, he’s a different type of a villain, not only for the franchise. He’s the type of antagonist that I’ve rarely seen before in any movie. He’s the man who has studied his enemy almost like an obsessed fan. He’s also the polar opposite of Dom. He’s all color and flamboyance. It’s the yin and yang, the Christ and the anti-Christ — the anti-Dom.

Asteroid City



According to Film Ratings, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has been rated “R” for “brief graphic nudity.” An appeal is pending.

Advertisement

Saw X

Filming has officially wrapped on Saw X according to director Kevin Greutert on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

An advertisement for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing set to the end credits theme from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show aired during last night’s Super Bowl.

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial

Meanwhile, several new posters for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have made their way online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scream VI

We also have a few new posters for Scream VI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assassin

When an agent is killed during a secret mission, his wife’s mind is uploaded into his body to finish the mission in the trailer for Assassin, starring Bruce Willis, Andy Allo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Dominic Purcell and Mustafa Shakir.

Assassin Official Trailer (2023)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Variety reports Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Romain Levi have joined the cast of the Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead. Charrier will reportedly “star” as a character named Genet, while Ebanouey will play Fallou. Blanc Francard will play Sylvie, while Levi is Codron and Puech Scigliuzzi has been cast as a character named Laurent. Beyond their names, details on the characters are not available at this time.

Advertisement

The Flash

Team Flash enlist the help of the Rogues during a city-wide blackout in the synopsis for “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1 ” airing March 1.

LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi (#904). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Henry goes after Xiao in the synopsis for “Loss,” the March 1 episode of Kung Fu.

THE BLOODLINES — Henry (Eddie Liu) finds himself on a collision course with Xiao, whose latest plan results in devastating consequences for Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung and JB Tadena also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#312). Original airdate 3/1/2023.

Advertisement

The Winchesters

Mary and John Winchester investigate a creepy clown in the synopsis for their February 28 episode, “The Tears of a Clown.”

THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John’s (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown. Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman (#112). Original Airdate 2/28/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

The Ark

Spoiler TV has a few new photos from “Get Out and Push,” this week’s episode of The Ark. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV also has photos from “The Next Generation,” the premiere episode of Picard’s final season. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Last of Us

Finally, Joel and Ellie visit Tommy in Wyoming in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Last of Us.

Episode 6 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.