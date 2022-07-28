As we head into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re looking back on Marvel Studios’ choices for how it has represented motherhood throughout its run of heroes and villains. And if you thought Disney had a bad track record with dead moms—well, Marvel may be even worse. Are they justified, or is there an imbalance in the sort of roles women get to play?

Read on to find out! Note: spoilers ahead for recent films and TV, including Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.