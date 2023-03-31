Avatar 2 Co-Writer Josh Friedman Tapped for Marvel's Fantastic Four

One of the writers that helped build out James Cameron’s Sully f amily in Avatar: The Way of Water, Josh Friedman, has been hired to pen the script for Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie .

The Hollywood Reporter announced the writer’s attachment to Matt Shankman’s feature debut with Marvel’s first family that’s set to kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shankman, who p reviously worked on Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, was brought on to helm Fantastic Four after it s previously announced director, Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), left the project. (Watts is now heading up Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.)

Friedman, who previously worked on TNT’s series adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, is no stranger to genre. Aside from Avatar 2, his credits include Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, and he created and wrote the highly underrated Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. So it makes sense that he was approached by Marvel Studios for this latest big-screen feature starring Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s beloved family—characters that fans have been waiting a long time to see introduced into the MCU. Previous franchise starts include Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four (2015); oddly, both featured future Marvel Cinematic Universe stars as Johnny Storm: Chris Evans, who later was cast as Captain America, and Black Panther’s Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan.

Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios is set to start Phase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024.

