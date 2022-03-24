Nova, Nova, Nova. For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking the studio to bring in the cosmic superhero known as Nova. And now, it seems it’s finally happening.

Deadline reports that Sabir Pirzada, one of the writers on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ show Moon Knight, is developing a project for Nova. However it’s unclear if it’s for a Disney+ show or a theatrical film at this moment. io9 has reached out to Disney for comment and we’ll update the article when and if we hear.

Nova, real name Richard Rider, was a normal kid who was randomly selected to be a member of the Nova Corps as the rest of them were dying. Quickly embracing his newfound powers, he jumps into action and becomes a charismatic, powerful force for justice across the galaxy. The character has been around since the late 1960s with the more popular Rider version debuting in 1976's The Man Called Nova #1 written by original creator Marv Wolfman with art by John Buscema .

Marvel fans more familiar with the movies than the comics probably see some crumbs here. The Nova Corps, the group Rider becomes a leader of, was introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and his story is very similar to that of Peter Quill in those films, though Quill doesn’t have the traditional superpowers Nova does. Add to that more cosmic characters like Eternals and everyone in the Thor films and Nova should have no problem finding somewhere to fit into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that’s the question. Cinematic or streaming? Nova’s intergalactic origins certainly seem suited for the big screen but the same could be said for the God-like Moon Knight or elastic Ms. Marvel. At this point, Marvel probably doesn’t even know what the project will be. If Pirzada’s project feels like a two hour movie, then maybe it’s a movie. If it’s a six hour story, then maybe it’s Disney+. It’s all interchangeable at this point and the fact that this popular character is finally getting a shot is certainly exciting for Marvel fans.

