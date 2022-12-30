Soon, Werewolf by Night won’t be the only monster in the MCU. The animated Ghostbusters movie is taking shape, while the ARK animated series has a gorgeous new trailer and an unbelievably stacked voice cast. Plus, Guillermo del Toro’s back at work, Charlie Cox keeps talking Daredevil: Born Again, and more. Spoilers, ho!



Ghostbusters: The Animated Movie

In conversation with The Wrap, director Jennifer Kluska revealed Sony’s animated Ghostbusters film will enjoy a unique visual and tonal style in order to explore the “bigger, weirder stage” of both “the supernatural” and “the telling of ghost stories.”

It feels sort of very right and fitting to come back to Ghostbusters in an animated form. It feels like so many Ghostbusters fans come from that space as well. And that gives you this bigger, weirder stage to play upon. And I think we want to obviously do something very new and different, as we always do but we know that there are so many Ghostbusters fans who just are waiting to see this franchise animated again. By design this is going to be different. I think all of the films that Sony does are very consciously stylistically and tonally different and more and more also visually. The technology and the artistry pushes the medium and we are going to be looking for our own approach that’s going to be a very specific link to the Ghostbusters franchise, to the world of supernatural and to the telling of ghost stories.

Untitled Guillermo del Toro Project

In addition to new films from David Fincher and Greta Gerwig, Netflix global head of film Scott Stuber has confirmed to Bloomberg that another project directed by Guillermo del Toro is now in development at the streamer.

Salem’s Lot

According to One Take News, Gary Dauberman’s new adaptation of Salem’s Lot runs one hour and fifty-three minutes long.

Untitled Marvel Halloween Project

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman on Patreon (via Comic Book), Marvel is now developing “two more Halloween specials based on new characters.”

The Witcher

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that The Wild Hunt— a team of spectral hunters glimpsed at the end of season two—will also appear in the third season of The Witcher.

I think a couple of things are gonna happen right now. We set up the Wild Hunt for Ciri in the middle of Season 2 as her thinking, ‘I don’t quite understand what this is. I don’t understand why they’re in this dreamscape that I’m having.’ And then, obviously, at the very end, she visits the dark elves’ sphere and she realizes ‘these people are after me.’

Daredevil: Born Again

When asked by inews if Daredevil: Born Again plans to adapt the Frank Miller storyline of the same title, Charlie Cox answered “I don’t think anyone should read into the name as to the kind of stories that we’re going to tell.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The show’s official Twitter has released four new character posters of Tech, Echo, Hunter, and Omega.

Star Trek: Picard

Picard’s old Enterprise communicator receives a mysterious message from subspace in a new clip from season three.

The Ready Room | Kate Mulgrew’s Ongoing Voyage | Paramount+

ARK: The Animated Series

A trailer for the ARK animated series includes the voice talents of Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Russell Crowe, Monica Bellucci, Karl Urban, Malcolm MacDowell, Alan Tudyk, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

ARK: The Animated Series Season 1 Trailer

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol meet the Scissormen and Mr. 104 in the trailer for their next episode, “Hope Patrol.”

Doom Patrol 4x06 Promo “Hope Patrol”

