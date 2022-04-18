If you’ve found that there has been a surplus of butts that needed to be kicked in your life (as well as a tragic dearth of nuts being eaten) since Ryan North and Erica Henderson’s Unbeatable Squirrel Girl comic series came to a close in 2019, fret no more. Let both butts and nuts beware, as Noreen Green and her pals have returned this very day, just in your ears instead of on the page.



Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show debuts today on all podcast players, written by North and voiced by actor Milana Vayntrub, who fans will remember was (perfectly) cast as Squirrel Girl in a live-action New Warriors series that never got off the ground. While that will always be a bummer, having Doreen host a call-in radio show for heroes and villains sounds like a lovely consolation prize:

“Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom, but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a superhero — The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe, in the booth, Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest superhero advice. And when the going gets rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain.

“However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity, and not all the folks on the line want help. Some want to crime — and crime hard! When a suspicious caller wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.”

The six-episode series—the first episode has literally been available for only a few hours, and I already want more—also stars Crystal Lucas Perry as Nancy Whitehead, Leo Sheng as Koi Boi, Davied Morales as Chipmunk Hunk, Tina Benko as Rachel Oskar, Peter Hermann as Brain Drain, and Erica Schroeder as the one and only Tippy T. Squirrel. There’s no word on who will be voicing guest stars like Spidey and Iron Man, but since Vayntrub voiced Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Rising cartoons, I’d bet the stars of the current Marvel animated universe will pull double duty. The second Doctor Doom calls Squirrel Girl on her college radio show is the second I can die a happy man.

