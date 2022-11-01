As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.



Variety got the scoop on this news, which unfortunately starts and ends with Locke’s casting, so that means devotees of WandaVision, Agatha “All Along” Harkness , and Heartstopper (which has a second and third season on the way ) should feel fully empowered to speculate wildly about who he might be playing.

We also have close to zero plot details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos—though we do know the cast also includes Emma Caulfield Ford, bringing back another WandaVision fan-fave: Dottie, the Queen Bee of Westview—nor do we have any idea when it might be arriving on Disney+, though Hahn recently teased that filming was about to begin. Time to cast a spell to speed up the production?

