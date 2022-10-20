Charlize Theron teases The Old Guard 2. David Andry, Alejandro Aragon, and Skylar Patridge’s Resonant is becoming a TV series. Go behind the scenes on Netflix’s Wednesday. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Titans, and more. Spoilers now!



Went Up the Hill

Deadline reports Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) are attached to star in Went Up The Hill, a supernatural horror movie inspired by the nursery rhyme from director Samuel Van Grinsven. The story is said to focus on Jack (Montgomery) as he “ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them.”

The Forest Hills

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace will star in The Forest Hills, a new werewolf movie from director Scott Goldberg. The story is said to follow Rico, “a man tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while hiking in the Catskills.” While there’s no word on who Wallace is playing, Furlong has reportedly been cast as Billy, “a man who influences Rico to believe that he can become a werewolf.”

The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron stated the upcoming sequel to The Old Guard feels “more global” than the first during a recent interview with Variety.

You know, it’s so pretentious when an actor is like, ‘It’s so much bigger! It’s so much better!’ And I think you know that I’m not that person. It is pretty impressive what we did, because it felt very specific, the first time around, and we wanted to kind of like take it out of that. What we let the audience think was that set world, and we really kind of turned that on its head. So I’m excited about that. We have a bigger cast, and it feels more global. It’s a big movie.

Infinity Pool

After a series of cuts, Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool has been edited down to an “R” rating. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Vide Noir

A time-bending designer drug “removes the barriers of death, time, and space” in the trailer for Vide Noir, a sci-fi film from the band Lord Huron coming to VOD on November 8.

Vide Noir (Official Trailer)

Ironheart

Deadline reports Paul Calderón (Pulp Fiction, Bosch) is the latest to join the cast of Ironheart in an undisclosed role.

Resonant

THR reports a series based on David Andry, Alejandro Aragon, and Skylar Patridge’s comic book series Resonant is now in development at BET+. Written and directed by Gerard McMurray (The First Purge), the post-apocalyptic series will be set “a decade after an event known as the Waves hit, unleashing humanity’s most violent impulses and plunging the world into chaos” and centers on “a single father of three who must venture from the secluded haven he built in order to restock the medicine his chronically ill youngest son needs to survive. When his routine trip goes awry, the man and his children — now separated — will battle everything in their paths to reunite. As each member of the family is faced with an odyssey of their own, they will be forced to confront not only the horrors of the new world order, but their doubts about one another and the darkest corners of their own hearts.”

Wonder Man

According to The Cosmic Circus, the upcoming Wonder Man series at Disney+ plans to film under the working title “Callback. ”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

During a recent appearance at the Chicago International Film Festival, Kathryn Hahn revealed Agatha: Coven of Chaos begins filming next month.

We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready and it’s gonna be very delicious. We start shooting in about a month.

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega reveals Wednesday includes a monster designed by Tim Burton in a new featurette.

Wednesday Addams | From the Mind of Tim Burton | Netflix

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Mariner participates in a pie-eating contest in a clip from today’s new episode of Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Loud And Clear (S3, E9) | Paramount+

Titans

A full trailer for the fourth season of Titans introduces Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem, and Brother Blood.

Titans Season 4 Trailer (HD) HBO Max superhero series

The Handmaid’s Tale

June makes a deal with Commander Lawrence in the trailer for “Motherland,” next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale 5x08 Promo “Motherland” (HD)

The Winchesters

The Winchesters introduce a brand-new “equivalent to the boogeyman” in the trailer for episode three, “You’re Lost Little Girl.”

The Winchesters 1x03 Promo “You’re Lost Little Girl” (HD) Supernatural prequel series

Kung Fu

Nicky receives death threats when Harmony Dumpling reopens in the trailer for next week’s Kung Fu.

Kung Fu 3x04 Promo “Harmony” (HD) The CW martial arts series

Stargirl

Meanwhile, The Shade gives Pat a personal tour of the Shadowlands in the trailer for “Infinity Inc. Part Two.”

DC’s Stargirl 3x08 Promo “Infinity Inc. Part Two” (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

Chucky

Finally, Jennifer Tilly throws a murder mystery party in the trailer for next week’s episode of Chucky.

Chucky 2x04 Promo “Death on Denial” (HD)

