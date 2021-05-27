Marvel's Secret Invasion Show Recruits Another Mysterious Star

Some Skrulls, skrullkin’ about. Image : Marvel Comics

Mark Strong says not to expect Doctor Sivana and Mr. Mind in Shazam Fury of the Gods. Jeffrey Wright talks What If?’s Watcher. Plus more Dexter teases, The Blob reboot hits legal woes, and Nancy Drew faces Evil Nancy Drew. To me, my spoilers!



The Blob

THR reports producers Richard Saperstein (The Mist, Cell, Frequency) and Brian Witten (Chernobyl Diaries, Books of Blood, Creepshow) — who have spent “more than $418,000 developing” a remake of The Blob since “acquiring an option” for the franchise back in 2009 — have filed a lawsuit against the original 1958 film’s production company, Worldwide Entertainment Corporation. Stating their deal has expired and the film rights have reverted back to the company, Saperstein and Witten allege company president Judith Harris “orally agreed to an extension” on their contract “and then failed to put it in writing despite multiple emails and even a $50,000 offer.” According to the duo, the covid-19 outbreak has “prevented them from attempting to produce the picture” on schedule.

Secret Invasion

Deadline reports Christopher McDonald (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Happy Gilmore) has joined the cast of Secret Invasion in a currently undisclosed role.

What If?

Jeffrey Wright discussed his role as The Watcher in a recent interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine (via The Direct).

In the comics, he’s an observer – and then some. Here, in the first season, he starts off as an observer, but he gradually becomes more compelled by what he watches. There are infinite possibilities with this series within the MCU. I’m open to all of it. One thing I think we’re realizing with Marvel and Kevin Feige’s leadership is that these are broad, broad canvasses they’re painting on. I don’t even try to anticipate, so I’m just open to all of it – as The Watcher would be.

Shazam Fury of the Gods

During a recent interview with /Film, Mark Strong may have confirmed neither Dr. Sivana nor Mr. Mind appears in Shazam Fury of the Gods.

There is unfinished business between Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind, but I think Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are going to be the villains in the second one.

Meanwhile, the returning cast pose for a photo with newcomer Rachel Zegler.

Moonfall

Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall is now scheduled for a February 4, 2022 theatrical release date. [Comic Book]

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Survivors of previous rooms are brought together for an “All-Stars” match in the trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

Dexter



Dexter Morgan lusts after a buck knife in a new promo.

Relatedly, Dexter has apparently been living under the alias “Jim Lindsay” in Showtime’s upcoming revival.



Kung Fu

Althea’s birthday party devolves into a brawl in the trailer for next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew faces her own evil doppelganger in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “The Echo of Lost Tears. ”

