Kyle Higgins’ popular, tokusatsu-inspired Massive-Verse just keeps growing. The newest title stars Cássia Costa, aka the new Inferno Girl Red, who must save her city when it’s plunged into a demon dimension—and io9 has the first peek.



The series, drawn by Erica D’urso (The Mighty Valkyries) and written by Mat Groom, actually originated as a Kickstarter with a goal of about $42,0o0 in U. S. dollars; fans blew past it, donating over $67,800. Now Image Comics will release it as a limited series in January. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A new school, new relationships, new possibilities—for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s something else entirely for Cássia Costa in Inferno Girl Red…because an ancient cult and their army of demons have ripped her new home of Apex City out of the universe and cast it into darkness! To have any hope of saving it, Cássia must survive the worst night of her life, embrace a secret legacy, and find the courage to fight when all seems lost—as the blazing light of hope in the dark, Inferno Girl Red!”

“This book is about Cássia deciding who she’s going to become, in a dark and uncertain world,” explained Groom in a statement to io9 . “And it parallels a question we’ve been asking ourselves as creators: what are superhero comics going to become? What should they become?”

Here, you can check out all six covers that will grace issue #2, but first, a small preview of what the young hero will be facing:

Inferno Girl Red #1 arrives in comic stores on January 25.



