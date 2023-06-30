Max's Dune: The Sisterhood Series Builds Its Cast Back Up

With that exciting new trailer for Dune: Part II arriving this week, there’s no better moment to pile on more good Dune news. This time, it concerns the long-in-development Dune streaming series, Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood, which has added new cast members as it moves forward.

You may recall some of the last news to surface about Dune: The Sisterhood was about actors leaving the show—as Variety reminds us, Shirley Henderson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi) both left in recent months, with Henderson’s exit due to “creative changes” and Varma’s because of scheduling conflicts. (Varma will appear in the new season of Doctor Who.) But the series has now added Olivia Williams (The Crown, The Sixth Sense) and Jodhi May (The Witcher), according to the trade, which also notes Dune: The Sisterhood is still considered a “working title.”

According to Variety, “Williams will play Tula Harkonnen, while May plays Natalya. Set in the world of Dune 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series follows the Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The prequel is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.”

The Max show has also added Anna Foerster (Westworld, Underworld: Blood Wars) as director; she replaces Johan Renck, another recent departure. The series is co-written by Diane Ademu-Johnson, who created the series, and A lison Shapker, who serves as showrunner. Among the show’s many executive producers are Denis Vi lleneuve, who directed Dune and Dune: Part Two, and Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote the Dune screenplays with Villeneuve. Dune: Part Two will hit theaters November 3.

