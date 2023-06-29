Let's Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer

Movies

Let's Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer

Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken join the world based on Frank Herbert's novel.

By
Germain Lussier
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Lady Jessica in the new Dune: Part Two trailer.
Lady Jessica in the new Dune: Part Two trailer.
Image: Warner Bros.

Have you caught your breath yet? Warner Bros. just dropped an incredibly massive trailer for Dune: Part Two and it gives us an even better idea of all the awesomeness Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to drop on the world. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely check it out at this link. Then, once your heart rate slows back down, check out some of our biggest takeaways of how Villeneuve is visualizing classic Dune moments and continuing the story from the first film.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 28

Back on Arrakis

Back on Arrakis

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Harkonnens, thinking they wiped out all of House Atredies, return to Arrakis to continue their spice mining.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 28

Complete slaughter

Complete slaughter

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Though Paul (Timothée Chalemet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) survived, many, many Atredies people died. Here are the Harkonnens disposing of bodies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 28

RIP Duke Leto

RIP Duke Leto

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Having been killed in the first movie, this might be the only thing we see of Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atredies in Dune: Part Two. But his death does drive Paul’s ambition—and this is io9, so I’d be fired if I didn’t include Isaac in some way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 28

New Fremen ways

New Fremen ways

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul, seen here with Chani (Zendaya), has begun to teach the Fremen new ways of fighting. And here we see Chani putting that into practice with some tech her people have been trained on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 28

Acceptance is hard to come by

Acceptance is hard to come by

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Though Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem), seen here on the right, has embraced Paul as part of his people, not everyone has. It’s an uphill battle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 28

Harkonnens on the hunt

Harkonnens on the hunt

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Harkonnens don’t know Paul is still alive (yet), but they are still worried about the Fremen and set out to find and kill them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 28

A happy reunion

A happy reunion

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Everyone thought Paul was dead, including Gurney Halleck, one of his father’s right-hand men and Paul’s mentors. He’s very excited to see Paul still alive and he’ll once again become a close ally.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 28

Paul rides a sandworm

Paul rides a sandworm

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The trailer features a few shots of Paul riding his first sandworm but Stilgar’s reaction kind of says it all. He’s amazed, as are we.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 28

The Water of Life

The Water of Life

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

In Dune lore, this blue substance is used by the powerful Bene Gesserit to turn regular members into Reverend Mothers. In this context, it happens to Lady Jessica, Paul’s mom. It’s also killed every man who has ever drunk it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 28

The crysknife

The crysknife

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

A crysknife is a special knife mainly used by the Fremen. Here, we see Paul (we think) using one covered in blood. He’s performed a killing to rise up the ranks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 28

A very not-desert planet

A very not-desert planet

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

So what’s this lush, green planet and who are these two people? Well, the planet is Kaitain, the home of Emperor Shaddam. That’s him there with his daughter, Princess Irulan and they’re played by Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 28

New Pugh just dropped

New Pugh just dropped

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

If this shot is any indication, Princess Irulan’s costumes are going to be incredible in Dune Part Two.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 28

“Paul Atredies is still alive”

“Paul Atredies is still alive”

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

That’s what Irulan says to her father, the Emperor, to elicit this look. And it’s also our first full look at the ruler of the galaxy in this series of films.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 28

The next ruler

The next ruler

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first trailer gave us our first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the planned ruler of Arrakis if things go the way of his uncle, the Baron. But this trailer also shows Feyd performing for his fellow Harkonnens in almost a Gladiator-type situation. He’s formidable.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 28

Wait, sorry

Wait, sorry

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

There’s another look at Duke Leto in the trailer. Once again as a work of art. This one, however, is burning which is probably bad.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 28

“Your father was a weak man”

“Your father was a weak man”

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Or so says the Emperor who, we see in the trailer, finds himself face-to-face with Paul. Anyone who has read the book isn’t surprised by this but, yes, Paul does end up in the same room with the person whose plan it was to kill his dad. And notice that Paul has those blue Fremen eyes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 28

Gurney leading the charge

Gurney leading the charge

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Fremen launch their attack on the Harkonnens, including a ground assault by Gurney Halleck.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 28

A sea of Fremen

A sea of Fremen

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul walks through a mass collection of Fremen. They are beginning to believe he’s the leader Arrakis has been waiting for.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 28

Jessica levels up

Jessica levels up

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul’s mom, Lady Jessica, finds herself a Reverend Mother now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 28

Warrior Chani

Warrior Chani

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

If nothing else, Dune: Part Two will show fans who don’t know the book why Zendaya would want to play this character. Because it’s a huge, meaty role that just so happens to be focused mostly in the second half. And, as you see here, she’s never merely just a love interest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 28

Spoilers!

Spoilers!

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. isn’t holding back here, showing a nice little look at the film’s final battle between Paul and Feyd.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 28

Beyond epic

Beyond epic

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

It’s hard to capture the majesty of this shot in a screencap off YouTube but it’s Paul strolling along with a sandworm jumping out of the ground. This feels like a visual representation of his ultimate form. The very last image of the movie perhaps?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 28

Yup, he’s alive

Yup, he’s alive

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, a high-ranking Harkonnen and nephew to the Baron, seeswe think—that Paul is not actually dead.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 28

The Fremen army

The Fremen army

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

There’s a reason why everyone is so scared of the Fremen. There are a lot of them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 28

“Long live the fighters”

“Long live the fighters”

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul, by this point a full-fledged leader, drops one of Dune’s most famous lines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 28

Don’t mess with Paul

Don’t mess with Paul

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

In the trailer’s final shot, we see Paul overseeing a huge bomb going off. He’s got the power. But is that a good thing?

Advertisement

Dune Part Two opens November 3.

Advertisement

28 / 28