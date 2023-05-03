Everything We Saw in the New Dune: Part 2 Trailer

Honestly, this is an absolutely banging sequence that I am so excited made it into the trailer, for a few reasons. The first is that I love when trailers show you a pivotal scene. This is what changes for this character, this is how it happens. Second, there’s actual cinematography here, which is so nice to see in an action film trailer. It takes it s time, showing everything.

Thirdly, this was was so clearly telegraphed in Part One that to act as if it’s a spoiler would be foolish; better to put it right out there in the trailer so nobody can get mad.