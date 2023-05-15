Last month, the UK’s competition regulator declared the deal would drastically hurt competition in the video game industry, especially with cloud gaming as Microsoft has been pushing that realm heavily as of late. Both Microsoft and Activision said they would appeal the decision, further mentioning they were willing to offer these or similar concessions to British regulators.

Much of the EU’s original concerns related directly to Sony, whose PlayStation consoles have an edge over Microsoft in Europe. Regulators said Microsoft would have “no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision’s games to Sony.” That’s how the commission reasoned the biggest hurdle was the lack of cloud availability for Activision games. Microsoft has mentioned how it wants to expand its cloud-based offerings, even potentially creating an app store to rival Apple and Google.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will need to fight off both the UK’s and the U.S.’ scruples to see their full deal come to fruition. U.S. regulators are more than a little wary about that $70 billion deal to merge two titans of the video game industry. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission launched a lawsuit to block the deal. The companies have promised to fight off that suit, and there is a hearing on the merger by the FTC scheduled for August.

