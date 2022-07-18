Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II Soundtrack San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Colorway

The first-ever vinyl release of Akira Ifukube’s soundtrack from the 1993 epic Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II gets a special Comic-Con variant thanks to a “ spot varnish die-cut sleeve housing full-color gatefold jacket and pressed on SDCC exclusive ‘Mega-Buster vs Heat Ray’ vinyl with a screen print on Side D.” If you want it, you’ll have to head to Mondo’s booth on Thursday, July 21 with $45 in hand before all 2000 copies are sold out. Here’s the track listing, which is rather fascinating unto itself:

SIDE 1:

Opening

Main Title

G-Force Training Center

The Egg of Adonoa Island

Rodan Appears

Godzilla vs. Rodan

The Music of an Ancient Plant

Baby Godzilla is Born

Baby and Azusa

Godzilla Appears in Yokkaichi

Mechagodzilla Sortie



SIDE 2:

Mechagodzilla Touch Down Preparation

The Supreme King’s Advent

Electrical Discharge Attack

G-Force March

Godzilla Leaves Kyoto

Baby’s Transportation

Mechagodzilla Repair Work

Garuda Simulation

Kazuma and Azusa

ESPer Chorus

The Bird of Fire

The Serenade of a Starlit Sky

Rodan Attacks Sendai

Rodan with Baby’s Container I



SIDE 3:

Mechagodzilla Re-Sortie

Garuda Sortie March

Rodan with Baby’s Container II

Garuda vs. Rodan

Mechagodzilla vs. Rodan

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla I

Search Eye

G-Crusher

Rodan Withers

Godzilla’s Revival

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II

Parting with Baby

From Miki to Baby

Ending



SIDE 4:

Screen print

