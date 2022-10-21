Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Mondo’s Masters of the Universe toys get a major upgrade, Transformers pulls into the train station, and it’s already time for festive nightmares. Check it out!



Mondo Masters of the Universe Battle Cat Sixth-Scale Figure

Did you know that one of the most memorable sidekicks of the ‘80s was a last-minute addition to the Masters of the Universe toy line? Mattel’s designers just re purposed a tiger toy for He-Man to ride and gave it a green and orange paint job so it looked different enough. The character is now as important to He-Man fans as Prince Adam or Skeletor, and Mondo is recognizing that with a truly spectacular sixth-scale Battle Cat figure measuring 18-inches long and featuring over 60 points of articulation, four swappable heads including a less fierce Cringer, fully removable armor, a bendable tail, and a baby Cringer mini figure. It will only be available for sale for one week starting at 1 pm EST on October 25, but with a $500 price tag, we can’t imagine it selling out too quickly.

Flame Toys Furai Model Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord

After teasing its over-the-top action figure take on the classic Mighty Morphin’ Megazord, Flame Toys has now revealed its model kit take on the classic mech. Combined from the four Dino Zords, the kit stands at over eight inches tall when in its combined Megazord mode, and comes with a sword and articulated fingers on each hand. It’s set to cost around $110 when it releases in s ummer 2023. [TNI]

Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece MPG-04 Trainbot Suiken

We aren’t afraid to admit we’re mildly obsessed with Takara Tomy’s trainbots from the Transformers: The Headmasters anime, and won’t argue that their vehicle modes aren’t as exciting as fighter planes or sports cards. But we’re still here for these impeccably detailed trains, and wish that Hasbro would hurry up and release all six that combine to form Raiden. Suiken is the fourth trainbot to hit Hasbro Pulse, and includes a blaster and three modes: robot, train, and Raiden’s left arm, plus a bazooka weapon for the combiner. Suiken’s available for pre-order now for $150, but tragically won’t ship until September of 2023.

Jazwares Micro Machines Optimus Prime Hauler Transforming Playset

Following a transforming playset themed around Bumblebee’s yellow Camaro mode from the various Transformers movies, Jazwares is back with a new Optimus Prime version based on the Autobots’ iconic leader’s appearance from the G1 toy line. Prime never actually leaves his Freightliner semi-truck mode, but his trailer opens to reveal a sprawling Micro Machine-scale playset that doubles as an Autobots base— a lthough we would have loved to see the layout and color scheme reflect the Ark, the crashed ship that first brought the Autobots to Earth. The $20 playset includes an exclusive Micro Machines version of Tracks, but permanently stuck in its Corvette vehicle mode.

Super7 Beastie Boys Intergalactic ReAction Figures

There’s not a lot of info to dig into just yet here, just a teaser image, but Super7 is apparently not done with its Beastie Boys ReAction figure line. Despite retro-styling and limited articulation, Super7's “ Sabotage” figures were must-haves for fans of the group, and they’ll soon be joined by a couple of the Beastie Boys’ co-stars from their music video for “ Intergalactic”: a towering alien and an equally tall robot mech, but both scaled to fit on a shelf.

Edible Elf on the Shelf Gummy

The Elf 0n a Shelf is yet another attempt to keep kids on their best behavior approaching the holidays, with the premise being that every night the Elf flies back to the North Pole to rat out any bad behavior to Santa, and returns the next morning to a new vantage point in the house from where he keeps tabs on the children who live there. A creepy concept made even creepier by Vat19 with this $7 gummy version of the Shelf Elf which, instead of returning to the North Pole for good on December 24th, can be consumed by kids as a sort of cannibalistic act of vengeance for being a stoolie. Would that get you on Santa’s naughty list?

