With the Ms. Marvel show on Disney+ bringing Kamala Khan to new audiences worldwide (and hopefully encouraging them to check out her comics), it has been a landmark moment for Muslim, Pakistani, and South Asian representation in popular media. Muslim and South Asian superheroes remain scarce across the landscape; Ms. Marvel is a rarity for having her own headlining comic and TV series. But while Kamala is an incredible character that deserves all the recognition and love, she can’t be the only South Asian and Muslim character to carry the weight of that representation. There are billions of South Asians and Muslims, worldwide after all!
While more South Asian and Muslim characters should be made in superhero media generally, there are some who already exist and have made waves, even while not having their own headlining series like Kamala Khan. Some have been core cast members in onscreen media already, and may be getting that treatment soon as well. Here are 10 Muslim and South Asian superhero characters that you should be aware of, and who will hopefully have more stories in the realms of comics, TV, film, games, and beyond—with more Muslim and South Asian creators crafting their adventures.