Black Mirror returns to Netflix next week for its sixth season, and we’re looking forward to being freaked out by fresh episodes that reflect our own world back at us in satirical, frightening, and insightful ways. While Black Mirror is an anthology series, it’s not hard to pick up certain themes that shine through on a repeat basis.

A lot of what Black Mirror preaches is obvious—for instance, we all know social media rarely speaks the whole truth—but series creator Charlie Brooker and his team have a way of dramatizing these scenarios in ways that amplify worst-case scenarios to dazzling, disturbing heights. The world of Black Mirror is fictional, but it also feels real... almost too real. Proceed into the future with caution, and keep all these lessons in mind.