Netflix is notorious for not giving a single shit about ratings. It does not report viewership numbers to investors, entertainment reporters, Hollywood, or fans—a fact that can be especially frustrating when popular shows seemingly get canceled out of the blue. But in a step toward transparency, today Netflix published a series of top 10 lists for the most-watched content in the United Kingdom, according to a Variety report.

Topping the overall list for April is the David Attenborough-narrated nature series Our Planet, followed by romcom flick The Perfect Date starring teen heartthrob Noah Centineo, and crime film The Highwaymen. There are also lists for series, documentaries, films, English-language shows, reality shows, and non-English language shows.

The Variety report says that some customers may begin seeing these lists as early as next week, though the format as to how that information will appear is still unclear. Netflix also remains tight-lipped as to what criteria were used to determine what content was “most watched.” The only details Netflix provided was that “watched” meant 70 percent of one episode was completed. As for hard numbers? Forget it. Though Netflix occasionally teases out viewership information, those instances aren’t consistent and hardly verifiable. You just have to trust Netflix is telling the truth.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gizmodo.

That said, the decision to release the top 10 lists isn’t exactly out of the blue. In a letter to investors for Q2 2019, CEO Reed Hastings explained “For those who want to watch what others are watching, this may make choosing titles even easier. After a few months, we’ll decide whether to end or expand the test.”

To get a look at the Netflix viewing habits of the Brits, you can check out the full top 10 rankings below.

Overall

Our Planet The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence Black Summer After Life The Spy Who Dumped Me Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina You vs. Wild

Series

Black Summer After Life Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Trek: Discovery Lunatics Bodyguard Santa Clarita Diet Bonding Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentaries

Our Planet The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé The Legend of Cocaine Island Street Food The Investigator: A British Crime Story Formula 1: Drive to Survive Roman Empire One Strange Rock Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Films

The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence The Spy Who Dumped Me Someone Great Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Baywatch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sniper: Ultimate Kill Sicario: Day of the Soldado

English-language shows

Quicksand The Ruthless Osmosis Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Delhi Crime Mirage Bitter Daisies A Fortunate Man Burn Out The Protector

Reality shows

You vs. Wild RuPaul’s Drag Race RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Queer Eye Selling Sunset Impractical Jokers Sugar Rush Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Love Island American Idol

Non-English language shows

[Variety]