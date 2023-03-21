Netflix Is Making a Gears of War Live-Action Movie

A planned Gears of War universe is about to be unleashed on Netflix. Game developers t he Coalition have partnered with the streamer and Dune adaptation scribe Jon Spaihts to kick off the franchise with a live-action film.



In a press release, t he Coalition announced, “We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

Spaihts is known for Warner Bros.’ Dune feature series, so he’s no stranger at bringing tricky worlds to life on the screen. “Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.” he shared.

Gears of War is the start of the previously announced partnership between Netflix and t he Coalition. The live-action feature will adapt the story from the games that follow Delta Squad, a fireteam of misfits led by sergeant Marcus Fenix, who are humanity’s last stand as society faces extinction from a threat known as Locust. It will later be followe d by an adult animated series on the streamer. The Gears of War saga is one of the highest- selling third person and co-op shooter video games.

