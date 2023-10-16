Netflix Games Are Inching Ever Closer to Your TV

Back in August, Netflix announced it would be continuing to build out its gaming realm—introduced with 2021's rollout of mobile games—by testing bringing games to any device where people watch Netflix, including TVs and computers. Now, that plan is inching closer to reality.



Over the summer, the company posted it was “rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks. Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game,” operated on a TV using a phone, or via a computer with keyboard and mouse.

Today, as reported by the Verge, an update was appended noting this “limited beta test” is starting a rollout in the U.S. No additional information was added to the original post, but it could be taken as encouraging that the test, having gotten a few months’ worth of feedback from users in Canada and the UK, is now expanding stateside. As before, “games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.”