Steph Curry stars in a peculiar get for Nope. Get a glimpse of what’s coming on Halo. Superman & Lois, Naomi, and more tease what’s next. Plus, Riverdale teases its continued descent into hysteria with a teaser for its upcoming time travel episode. Spoilers now!



The Munsters



Sheri Moon Zombie shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Lily Munster on Instagram.

Shin Ultraman

The Science Special Search Party enjoy their own, ultra-minimalist poster for Shin Ultraman.

Nope

Aliens abduct Steph Curry’s basketball in a new NBA tie-in for Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Universal Pictures/YouTube

Trip

Those who ingest a species of hallucinogenic flower open a direct line to an eye-stealing demon in the trailer for Trip, coming to VOD May 20.

Terror Films/YouTube



Ultraman

Meanwhile in other Ultra-projects, Netflix has confirmed the third season of its CG Ultraman anime will be its last.

Outlander

Claire is arrested for murder in the synopsis for “I Am Not Alone,” the May 1 episode of Outlander.

Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder. However, due to the rising political tensions in the colonies, Brown’s plan to find a judge for a trial does not go as expected.

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

“We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El smirking at Lois, who is still standing on the porch” in this synopsis for “Truth and Consequences,” the May 3 episode of Superman & Lois.

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS - We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong (#211). Original airdate 5/3/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Naomi

Naomi’s prom goes awry in the synopsis for her May 3 episode, “Worst Prom Ever.”

SAVE THE LAST DANCE - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme) and their entire junior class...but nothing ever goes as planned when you’re a teenage superhero. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar. Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#111). Original airdate 5/3/22.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Harmony Dumplings celebrates its 25th anniversary in the synopsis for “Disclosure,” the May 4 episode of Kung Fu.

HARMONY DUMPLINGS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY - As Nicky (Olivia Liang) wrestles with a secret she’s been keeping from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao), she teams up with Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), who makes a major discovery about his former boss. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) attempts to pull off a surprise 25th anniversary party for Harmony Dumpling against her mother’s wishes, and Ryan (Jon Prasida) begins to question what Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena) may be hiding from him. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode with story by Linda Ge and teleplay by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#208). Original airdate 5/4/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Landon “finds his groove in limbo” in the synopsis for “Into the Woods,” the May 5 episode of Legacies.

BACK WHERE YOU BELONG –Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) finds his groove in limbo, he is faced with yet another surprise. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does some deep soul searching as Ethan (Leo Howard) continues to struggle and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) steps in to help. MG (Quincy Fouse) finally divulges a long-kept secret. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) debates putting into action a precarious plan. The episode was written by Hannah Rosner & Price Peterson and directed by Jen Derwingson (#413). Original airdate 5/5/2022.

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

The Unseen goes after anyone who has ever helped the Charmed Ones in the synopsis for “Unveiled” airing May 6.

MOST WANTED – When it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones…the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett) and Harry (Rupert Evans) must scramble to warn – and save – their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know is an instant target. Also starring Jordan Donica. Jackeline Tejeda directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#408). Original airdate 5/6/2022.

[KSiteTV]

Halo



Master Chief must protect a mysterious alien artifact from the Covenant in the trailer for “Spaced Out,” this week’s episode of Halo.

SpoilerTV/YouTube

Riverdale

Finally, Tabitha travels through time in the trailer for “Angels in America,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

TV Promos/YouTube

Banner art by Jim Cook