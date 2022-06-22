Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy hit the streamer today with its third season, unfurling more time-travel troubles and (in a new twist! ) inter-dimensional shenanigans for the super- powered Hargreeves siblings. But one key part of season three happened both on-screen and behind the scenes.

In late 2020, several months after season two dropped , Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page came out as trans in an open letter shared on his social media accounts . It read in part, “ I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” Thankfully, those supportive people very much included the team behind the popular Netflix series.

In March of this year, fans got a first look at Page in character as Viktor Hargreeves, whose own transgender identity is part of the show’s new storyline. T he Hargreeves siblings don’t always get along—even when the fate of the world is at stake—b ut they immediately accept Viktor for who he is. According to Umbrella Academy series creator Steve Blackman, the scripts for season three were already completed when Page came out, but there was no hesitation when it came to making some timely rewrites with the help of both Page and transgender writer Thomas Page McBee . Speaking to TV Line, Blackman explained, “We wanted to tell a story that was really pro-trans, authentic, sensitive, and show that families can accept trans people in their lives, and it does not have to be a negative thing, as it’s often portrayed in the media ... I’m really proud of how we did it. I thought it came across in a way that we all felt good about.”

The Umbrella Academy season three is now streaming on Netflix.

