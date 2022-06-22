Who are the main characters on The Umbrella Academy?

The Hargreeves siblings are the main characters of The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and is showrun by Steve Blackman. In no particular order, they are: Diego, played by David Castañeda, a self-styled superhero in season one (obsessed with fighting bad guys—season one is set in 2019) and an escaped psychiatric hospital patient in season two (obsessed with stopping Lee Harvey Oswald from assassinating President Kennedy—season two is set in the early 1960s). His superpower is the ability to curve the trajectory of knives, bullets, and basically any weapon flying through the air.

Number Five, played by Aiden Gallagher, can teleport and time-travel; in season one, he returns from an accidentally long stint in the post-apocalyptic future, which explains why he still looks like a young teen when his siblings are all 30. While away, he was employed by a group called the Commission (maintainers and policers of the space-time continuum) as an assassin, traveling around eliminating people who threaten the timeline. In season one, a pair of assassins target Five because he’s returned to 2019 to convince his siblings to help him stop the pre-destined apocalypse. The Hargreeves end up not stopping it, but they survive because Five uses his powers to transport the group to the past. In season two, he has a new apocalypse and new Commission headaches to deal with.