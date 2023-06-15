He’s directed a movie with multiple Batmen in it so surely he can handle just one. That’s what Warner Bros. thinks, at least, as it just signed up Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, to helm one of the biggest movies of its upcoming DC slate, The Brave and the Bold featuring Batman and Robin.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” DC presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran told Variety, which confirmed news that had previously been rumored. “It’s a magnificent film— funny, emotional, thrilling— a nd Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara [Muschietti] signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

Previously, Gunn and Safran had this to say about the next Batman film, which will cast a new Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder. “T his is the story of Damian Wayne,” Gunn said. “Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer, an assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs.”

At the moment, the film does not yet have a screenwriter attached, so there isn’t a script. That means there’s a very good chance in the four, five, six years this could take to make the big screen, a new director could, eventually, end up at the helm. But for now, it’s Muschietti .

