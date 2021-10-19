A few hours before Apple revealed its updated third-generation AirPods during a pre-recorded event yesterday that included new MacBook Pro laptops, 9to5Mac discovered the company also has a new version of its Beats Studio Buds en route with a design better suited to staying in the ear during workouts.

As popular as both Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are, the company’s truly wireless earbuds have been around for five years now, which has given the competition lots of time to catch up. You can now get a pair of wireless earbuds with sound quality, battery life, and even active noise cancellation functionality that outperforms Apple’s offerings, and for under $100. As a reminder, the new third-generation AirPods revealed yesterday still lack ANC but sell for $179.

Where Apple’s wireless earbuds still outperform the competition is the company’s proprietary H1 chip which improves the performance of Bluetooth so connectivity is easier and more reliable. Thankfully, when Apple’s Beats brand moved into wireless earbuds, it included the H1 chip, making the $150 Beats Studio Buds released earlier this year an excellent alternative to the AirPods. As an added bonus, the Beats Studio Buds also support the Android Fast Pair feature, so you don’t need an iPhone to take advantage of them.

This is why, after yesterday’s less inspiring third-gen AirPods reveal, a new pair of Beats wireless earbuds is welcome news. According to sources who revealed details to 9to5Mac, the new Beats Fit Pro will feature active noise cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and quick access to Siri when used with Apple devices, six hours of battery life with up to 30 in total when paired with its charging case, an accelerometer to help reduce external noise when making calls, and a design that includes rubber wings to help the earbuds better stay put in wearer’s ears during vigorous activities. The new Beats Fit Pro will apparently also be more “Android-friendly” with the ability to check battery levels and access to other controls through an Android version of the Beats app.

Availability is expected to be a few days after the new Beats Fit Pro are officially launched during the first week of November, and while pricing hasn’t been revealed, the use of ‘Pro’ probably means you can expect them to be priced slightly higher than the $150 Beats Studio Buds.