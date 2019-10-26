New Details on Microsoft's Dual-Screen Windows OS Leak

While Microsoft has been pretty tight-lipped so far about Windows 10X, an upcoming variation of its OS expected to debut with th e Surface Neo, a leak this week appears to give us a closer look at how the company plans to customize the user experience for dual-screen devices.



A Twitter user known in part for previous Microsoft leaks, WalkingCat, spotted what seems to be some kind of internal document that somehow accidentally went live Friday with details about Windows 10X . It was pulled before we got our eyes on it, but reports have been trickling in from other outlets that were quicker on the draw.



Advertisement

Previously Microsoft hinted that its taskbar would be receiving a makeover for a uniquely dual-screen interface, and, per the Verge, this apparently incorporates “a series of ‘levers’” to customize its base model on “both clamshells and foldables ”—which means Windows 10X will likely be available for more traditional laptops too. The notifications center will also reportedly feature additional configuration options.

Given that Microsoft’s marketing its 2020-planned Surface Neo and smaller Surface Duo as amalgamations of a laptop, phone, and tablet, these options will likely let users move between more traditional interfaces for these devices, hopefully letting them pick and choose their favorite elements to mash together into something new as well.

Microsoft has also suggested its Start Menu is up for similar tweaks , and it’ll purportedly be rebranded as the Launcher with Windows 10X. “Search is seamlessly integrated with web results, available apps, and specific files on your device. Recommended content is dynamically updated based on your most frequently and recently used apps, files, and websites,” the document explains according to the Verge.

Unlocking your device should also get a bit easier. According to an Engadget report, Microsoft is doing away with its lock “curtain ” with this OS, instead having its Windows Hello facial recognition software trigger instantly when you wake your device.

Advertisement

Microsoft hasn’t commented publically on these leaks yet, so it’s still all technically speculation for now. The company did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for inquiry.