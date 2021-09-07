Archer goes poacher hunting. Attack on Titan’s Rina Takeda is headlining a new Hong Kong zombie movie. Plus, a new clip from the next Walking Dead, and what’s to come on Roswell, Riverdale, Supergirl, and more. To me, my spoilers!



Chungking Mansions

Deadline reports Rina Takeda (Attack on Titan), Korean model Go Joon-hee, Hong Kong actress Wiyona Yeung, and Singaporean actors Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim have joined the cast of Chungking Mansions, a new zombie film from Hong Kong. Said to follow “a disparate group of people from across the globe who must climb the iconic Chungking Mansions building amidst a zombie outbreak,” the outlet reports Rina Takeda is set to play “the Special Agent from Japan seeking those responsible.” Go Joon-hee has been cast as a “high profile model attending the launch of a new fashion campaign when the outbreak occurs,” while Wiyona Yeung is a “wellness guru caught up in the ensuing chaos.” Desmond Tan plays “a hustler helping an American locate his family,” opposite Kevin Leslie as “a British backpacker seeking his girlfriend.” Rebecca Lim will round out the cast as “a blademaster and right-hand woman of the man behind the outbreak.”

Dune

Dolby Cinema has revealed its exclusive Dune poster on Twitter.

Dead Boy Detectives

According to Deadline, HBO Max has officially ordered a pilot to adapt DC Comics and Neil Gaiman’s Dead Boy Detectives. Behind the scenes will be creator Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol), Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. TV.

Ghosts

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the October 7 pilot episode of Rose McIver’s new series, Ghosts.

Samantha and Jay throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home, on the series premiere of GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 7 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; a pompous 1700s militiaman; a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens; an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader; a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009; a slick ‘90s finance bro; a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s; and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them. Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long star.

Stargirl

KSiteTV has photos from “Summer School: Chapter Five”— tonight’s episode of Stargirl. More at the link.

Meanwhile, Yolanda agonizes over her hand in Brainwave’s death in the synopsis for episode seven of Summer School.



YOLANDA FACES HER PAST — When the guilt over Brainwave’s (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#207). Original airdate 9/21/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Supergirl

Guardian picks up the slack while Supergirl is off fighting Princess Nyxlygsptlnz in the synopsis for “Blind Spots” airing September 21.

Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help - including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai (#612). Original airdate 9/21/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

An explosion at the palladium mine sends a shockwave through Riverdale in the synopsis for “Dance of Death” airing September 22.

REIGN OF TERROR — After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#517). Original airdate 9/22/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV also has a synopsis for “Tones of Home” — the September 20 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones. Michel (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle. Also starring Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder the episode was directed by America Young and written by Alanna Bennett, Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (309). Original Airdate 9/20/2021

Day of the Dead

A retirement home is overrun with zombies in the synopsis for “The Grey Mile”—the third episode of Syfy’s Day of the Dead.

Jai, Cam, and Lauren take a stand to save the retirement home from the dead. While Mayor Bowman tracks down the zombified protestor, Nicole learns a shocking secret. Rhodes hunts down Blackwood as Dr. Logan begins research on the fracking site.

[Spoiler TV]

Chucky

A new poster describes the Child’s Play TV series as “a coming of rage” story.

The Walking Dead

While Daryl’s busy washing his hands with zombie guts, Dog runs into a mysterious, masked woman in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Archer

Finally, Archer electrocutes an alligator in the trailer for tomorrow night’s episode, “Photo OP.”

Banner art by Jim Cook