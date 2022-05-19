If you thought the Daredevil renaissance started and ended with the Netflix series arriving on Disney+, following star Charlie Cox’s surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, think again: there’s a brand-new series focusing on the Man Without Fear (who is also a really good lawyer!) in the works at Disney+ now too.
This news comes courtesy of Variety, which reports that Matt Corman and Chris Ord (late of the USA Network’s action-drama series Covert Affairs) is the team attached to write and executive produce. Daredevil’s much-loved Netflix series was created by Drew Goddard and ran for three seasons, wrapping in 2018. But fans never forgot the character and though Marvel Studios has yet to comment formally on this potential new Disney+ series, there have been hints in the atmosphere about a full-fledged return for blind-lawyer-by-day, kick-ass-superhero-by-night Matt Murdock. Notably that Spider-Man cameo, which dovetailed rather nicely with Cox’s co-star, Vincent D’Onofrio, reprising his villainous Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, on Marvel’s recent Disney+ series Hawkeye.
Naturally, with no Marvel announcement to accompany this report, we have no indication if Cox and D’Onofrio will be involved in the new series—but you have to kind of assume fans will riot if they’re not. (Late last year, ahead of that Spider-Man moment, no less an authority than Marvel’s Kevin Feige assured everyone: “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”) What do you think of this news? Are you excited for Daredevil’s return to streaming?
