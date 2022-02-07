Before Disney+, the relationship between Marvel movies and Marvel shows was always a little weird. At first, shows like Agents of SHIELD or Jessica Jones would mention events in the movies. Sometimes they’d even base stories around them. But as the shows went on, those connections became less frequent, and when Marvel TV went away a few years back, most people assumed most of that would just be forgotten, at least in terms of the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Then Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back Charlie Cox as Daredevil and now suddenly it’s all possible again. And the actor is very excited about it. “I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it is the gift that keeps on giving,” Cox told Supanova. “I loved every single minute of making the show. And so, to be asked to come back and to be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me. And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people are like, ‘You are too old to be playing this part.’”

Cox doesn’t know all of what’s coming for his character, but he does know some things—t h ings he, of course, won’t share. “Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man,” Cox said. “So, yeah. But more than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say.” What he did say though is that there are lots and lots of possible options for his character outside of what’s already been done. And that he hopes to do all of it.

“I don’t know what their plans are, but yes, my hope is that I get to do as much as I’m allowed to do,” Cox said “The one thing that being in the MCU allows that we couldn’t really do with the Netflix stuff, is that I can now interact with other MCU characters. So, that would be really cool. Crossovers is the thing I would like to do next. I don’t know what that looks like, and I don’t know what they’re planning and all that kind of stuff. But there are some really interesting stories there that I’d love for the character to explore.”

What’s even bigger than who Daredevil might cross over with in the MCU? T he larger implications. If his Daredevil is in New York City, is the rest of the Netflix universe? People like Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones or Mike Colter’s Luke Cage? Rumors have already begun spreading that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher could be showing up soon. One would imagine that, much as the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield meant characters from their respective Spider-Man movies were now a part of the universe, Cox’s arrival does the same.

When we know, you’ll know. For now, next up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Moon Knight on Disney+ in March followed by feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.