The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4

Another year, another New York Comic Con is in the books. NYCC always brings out the best and brightest in terms of cosplay so we just had to grace you with one more heaping helping of amazing photos. You saw day one, you saw day two, you may have even seen day three, and here’s the big finale.
A break from Deadpool 3 filming
New Justice League casting?
The Force is strong with this one...
Best Mothra ever
Jason, put the mask back on!
Joke-man? Bat-er? We’re confused and loving it.
This is the way...
That fifth night was a bitch
Heck yeah, Blankman!
Enchanting Encanto
Are you talking to me?
A devilish variant
We’d like a word with your parents
The power of Thor
Ru-Fi-OOOOOOOOOOO! RU-FI-OHHHHHHH!
The Belle of NYCC
How about a magic trick?
Widow maker
Yo this is just awesome
Winter is coming
Beastly
Get back to work, Matt
Where’s the pizza?
A princess worth saving
Vas, you so bad
Strange? More like adorable
Mysterio wins
You’re It!
Bat-power
Punky spider!
Wonderous
Batty!
Who wants a Peace of this?
New movie inbound!
A cut above
Cool as ice
She’s growing on us
How much for the arm?
A peek into your soul
That’s just creepy, my dude
