The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4

Comics

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4

What's that you say? More NYCC cosplay is what you crave? Then let us share!

By
Germain Lussier
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A cosplayer dressed as video game character Aloy at New York Comic Con
Aloy is ready to take down some robot dinosaurs at New York Comic Con.
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Another year, another New York Comic Con is in the books. NYCC always brings out the best and brightest in terms of cosplay so we just had to grace you with one more heaping helping of amazing photos. You saw day one, you saw day two, you may have even seen day three, and here’s the big finale.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A break from Deadpool 3 filming

A break from Deadpool 3 filming

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

New Justice League casting?

New Justice League casting?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Force is strong with this one...

The Force is strong with this one...

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Best Mothra ever

Best Mothra ever

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jason, put the mask back on!

Jason, put the mask back on!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide


Joke-man? Bat-er? We’re confused and loving it.


Joke-man? Bat-er? We’re confused and loving it.

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

This is the way...

This is the way...

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

That fifth night was a bitch

That fifth night was a bitch

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Heck yeah, Blankman!

Heck yeah, Blankman!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Enchanting Encanto

Enchanting Encanto

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Are you talking to me?

Are you talking to me?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A devilish variant

A devilish variant

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

We’d like a word with your parents

We’d like a word with your parents

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The power of Thor

The power of Thor

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ru-Fi-OOOOOOOOOOO! RU-FI-OHHHHHHH!

Ru-Fi-OOOOOOOOOOO! RU-FI-OHHHHHHH!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Belle of NYCC

The Belle of NYCC

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How about a magic trick?

How about a magic trick?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Widow maker

Widow maker

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Yo this is just awesome

Yo this is just awesome

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Beastly

Beastly

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Get back to work, Matt

Get back to work, Matt

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Where’s the pizza?

Where’s the pizza?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A princess worth saving

A princess worth saving

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Vas, you so bad

Vas, you so bad

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Strange? More like adorable

Strange? More like adorable

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mysterio wins

Mysterio wins

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’re It!

You’re It!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bat-power

Bat-power

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Punky spider!

Punky spider!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Wonderous

Wonderous

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Batty!

Batty!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who wants a Peace of this?

Who wants a Peace of this?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

New movie inbound!

New movie inbound!

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A cut above

A cut above

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cool as ice

Cool as ice

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

She’s growing on us

She’s growing on us

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How much for the arm?

How much for the arm?

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A peek into your soul

A peek into your soul

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

That’s just creepy, my dude

That’s just creepy, my dude

Image for article titled The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Advertisement