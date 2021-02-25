Now You Can Filter Your Liked Spotify Jams by Mood

Photo : Spotify

Finally, you can sort the music in your Liked Songs playlist on Spotify.



Hitting play on the Liked Songs playlist in Spotify has always been a bit of a crapshoot for me—I never know whether I’ll get Steely Dan or Phoebe Bridgers or Ginuwine’s “Pony.” If this sounds like you (maybe sans “Pony” but that’s your business), Spotify mercifully began rolling out mood and genre filters today for both free and premium accounts.

Spotify says that for anyone with at least 30 songs in their Liked Songs playlist, they’ll be able to filter their music with up to 15 personalized genre and mood categories. However, these mood and genre filters are populated based on the music in your playlist. That means if you change the playlist by adding or removing titles, so too can your mood and genre filters change.

To enable the feature, head to Your Library and select Liked Songs. Below the “add songs” button but above the actual playlist, you should see additional bubbles that display your mood and genre filters. To filter by a specific category, select the bubble. To disable it, just click the “X” that’ll appear next to it. In Spotify’s demo of the feature, some of the filters included things like chill, indie, electronic, rap, and folk.

Don’t be alarmed if you don’t see the feature immediately. Spotify said that it’s coming to iOS and Android in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, South African, New Zealand, and Australia “over the coming weeks,” so keep an eye out.