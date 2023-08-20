Open Channel: Tell Us What You Thought of Blue Beetle

Warner Bros. has spent years announcing (and quietly canceling) DC movies of all different shades, which made it a bit of a surprise that a movie based on Blue Beetle actually made it to release. DC films have been in an odd place for nearly a decade now, and this movie was now different, having originally been intended for HBO Max before getting boosted to a full-blown theatrical release.

Now debuting as the technically first movie of the new DC Studios regime, Blue Beetle’s release is further complicated by WB’s rocky 2023 output for superhero movies and being the first Mexican superhero to headline a DC movie (and possibly a live-action hero movie, period). With all that history behind it, the movie has ended up being a surprising charmer: reviews and social media impressions have been digging Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes and how scaled back it is compared to other movies of this type. Those highlights, along with the look of the suit and the work that went into making Jaime and his family feel like real people, have been enough to overlook a pair of underwhelming villains and feeling like a holdover from the early 2010s at best.

Advertisement

Blue Beetle doesn’t appear to be lighting the world on fire, box-office wise (at least at time of writing, that could change over time). As the last superhero movie of the summer, and one of the final ones of the year, we want to know what you thought about it if you saw it. Was it good enough to get you interested in Jaime’s potential future? Let us know in the comments below.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.