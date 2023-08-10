After recent repeated statements from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot that new DC film head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran are working with her to develop the in-limbo Wonder Woman 3, a new report suggests that actually... nothing of the sort is happening.



Variety reports citing Warner Bros. sources that no Wonder Woman project, especially a third movie, is currently in development as part of the studio’s recently-overhauled plans for the DC movieverse, beyond Paradise Lost, an already-announced Amazon prequel series set for streaming service Max. Further more, the report casts doubts on Gadot’s comments that Gunn and Safran had definitively promised that Gadot would continue in her role as Wonder Woman should any new project enter development.

