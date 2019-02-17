Image: Google, Gizmodo, Getty, NASA

Space enthusiasts collectively mourned this week with the death of Opportunity, the Martian rover that chugged along making important scientific discoveries for far, far longer than it was expected to explore the Red Planet. In case you missed it, Gizmodo wrote about the incredible distance traveled by Opportunity during its time on Mars, as well as well as one of its most mystifying discoveries.



It wasn’t all sad news this week, though. For one, Apple’s streaming service that’s sounding increasingly similar to an Amazon Prime Video-like product got everyone buzzing ahead of its expected introduction at a March event (but don’t expect an official release too soon). We’re also looking forward to some nifty right-click features in Gmail and soon—as in starting this week.

In addition, we wrote about the answers to that Taylor Swift face recognition kiosk, talked about the problem with an Amazon router, and explored how fast you can actually travel before it kills you. Don’t miss these best Gizmodo stories of the week down below.

