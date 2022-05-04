Step aside, Keanu Reeves and Emilia Clarke—there’s a new celebrity comic purveyor heading to the racks. In an announcement no doubt timed to today’s Moon Knight finale, the star of that Marvel Disney+ series (and a lot of other stuff we like!), Oscar Isaac, is working with Legendary Comics on “supernatural noir graphic novel” Head Wounds: Sparrow.

Before we go any further, Isaac didn’t actually write or draw this. According to a press release, the credits are as follows: “Head Wounds: Sparrow [is] from creator Robert Johnson with [a] story by John Alvey, is developed by Isaac and Jason Spire, and written by New York Times best-selling writer Brian Buccellato with art by Eisner winner Christian Ward.” It takes a village, but it really helps to have a mega-famous and nerd-beloved movie and TV star in your corner. Take for instance this “motion trailer,” featuring Isaac’s dulcet tones giving you glimpse at the world of the main character: messed-up cop Leo Guidry, who faces not only crooks but also literal angels and demons. The concept sounds cool, but Isaac’s involvement makes it even cooler, no?

Here’s a more detailed plot synopsis: “Tangled up in the battle between Good and Evil, a crooked Louisiana detective with a higher purpose must psychically suffer the wounds of those he’s sworn to protect until he brings their assailants to justice. No one would call Leo a good person—much less a good cop. But when his best friend is shot in front of him, he wakes up with a hole in his own head that only he can see, and a host of mysterious strangers calling on him for action. Most people go about their daily lives ignoring or unable to see the divine battle for Good and Evil raging around them, but it has just become very real for Leo. As angels and demons vie for the fate of humanity, he must choose a side or risk seeing everyone and everything he has ever known destroyed as the stakes get higher and higher. As Leo sees the true faces of the people around him he must decide—will he do what’s best for him alone, or follow a higher purpose?”

In a press release, Isaac tells us what we already hoped and suspected: he loves comics. “I think there is something about this particular medium that allows such incredible world building and allows you to really express and juxtapose ideas that you can’t in other mediums,” the actor said. “Marrying my love of comics with this specific form of storytelling, I am excited to bring Head Wounds: Sparrow to fans.”

Head Wounds: Sparrow arrives August 9. Diehard fans can also pre-order special editions with collectible extras, including some Oscar Isaac-signed items, and get a glimpse of pages from the book via Legendary’s special Kickstarter Initiative.

